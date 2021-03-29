Jail for elderly man who attacked father-and-son pair near Bendemeer Road coffee shop

SINGAPORE- A senior citizen who attacked a father and his son with a knife near a Bendemeer Road coffee shop last August was sentenced on Monday (March 29) to 10 months' jail.

Geo Kim Hock, now 73, has a history of mental illness but details about it were were not disclosed in court documents.

He was serving a mandatory treatment order (MTO) for earlier crimes - which were also undisclosed - when he attacked the pair.

Offenders given an MTO will have to undergo treatment to address their mental issues in lieu of jail time.

As the Singaporean had breached the order, he was ordered on Monday to spend an additional three weeks behind bars.

Following his release, he will escorted to the Institute of Mental Health and detained until he is assessed to be mentally fit to rejoin society.

Geo, who is in remand, pleaded guilty earlier this month to two assault charges and one count of criminal intimidation.

The attack left the chairman of coffee shop operator GHK Holdings, Mr Goh Hung Kwang, 69, with a laceration on his left arm.

His son, Mr Raymond Goh Meng Chuan, 31, who is a manager at the firm, had multiple wounds, including on his chest.

Court documents did not reveal details of the relationship between Geo and his victims.

Drink stall assistant Lim Beng Chye, 58, was working at the Gohs' Bendemeer Road coffee shop at around 1pm on Aug 25 last year when he spotted Geo in the vicinity.

Mr Lim alerted Mr Goh Hung Kwang as he was afraid of Geo, who had previously assaulted him.

Mr Goh Hung Kwang was walking to his office located above the coffee shop when Geo approached him. Mr Goh walked away as he did not want to engage Geo.

Geo then went to the office and knocked on the main door.

He barged inside when a clerk answered and made his way to the chairman's office door.

In an earlier court proceeding, Deputy Public Prosecutor V. Jesudevan said: "He proceeded to use his shoulder to bang against (Mr Goh Hung Kwang's) office door. After several tries, the accused managed to break open the door."

Mr Goh Hung Kwang tried to leave when he saw that Geo was armed with a knife but the older man attacked him.

Mr Raymond Goh heard the commotion and tried to stop Geo, who started swinging his knife at the father-and-son pair.

Two other men who were nearby then went forward and Geo was subdued. Police arrived at the scene soon after, said the DPP.

Despite this, Geo did not calm down and instead threatened to kill Mr Goh Hung Kwang.

For each count of assault, an offender can be jailed for up to three years and fined up to $5,000.