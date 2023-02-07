Jail for company director who corruptly got cleaning contract at Golden Mile Complex

SINGAPORE - The director of a cleaning company, who entered into a corrupt agreement with the building manager of Golden Mile Complex to get a contract, was sentenced to three months and five weeks’ jail on Tuesday.

The director, Vincent Goh Seng How, agreed to give the manager, Lim Yew Heng, $500 a month in exchange for his company to be recommended for a cleaning contract and for help in solving any cleaning-related issues.

Goh’s company, Perfection General Services, was awarded the contract in August 2020, and later that month, Goh gave Lim $1,000 as a token of appreciation.

Goh, who had also corruptly given another person a loan of $8,000, pleaded guilty to three corruption charges.

Lim was earlier sentenced to three weeks’ jail for his role in the offence.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Shen Wanqin said Lim was employed by Melana International, which managed Golden Mile Complex, and his responsibilities included providing recommendations to the complex’s managing council on various matters.

In 2018, after the complex’s then cleaning contractor told Lim it was not extending its contract, he began to look for other contractors.

While discussing the contract with Goh, whom he first met in the course of his work, Lim said the managing council would require the incoming contractor to maintain the previous contractor’s price and retain all current cleaners.

Lim added that if Goh’s company were to be awarded the contract, there would be a “lot of issues from the owners”, and Lim will have to settle those issues on behalf of Perfection.

Goh agreed to the corrupt proposal suggested by Lim, on the condition that the managing council award his company the contract at an acceptable price.

On June 16, 2020, Goh submitted a nett quotation of $47,000 per month for his company’s services after discussing the price with Lim.

After it was granted the contract, Perfection gained about $84,000 to $96,000 in profits for the year, and DPP Shen said this would not have happened without the gratification from Goh.

After giving the $1,000 to Lim, Goh asked his employee to prepare a fake payment voucher indicating that the money was used for transport allowance.

On July 17, 2020, Jacqueline Ong Zhi Hui, a headquarters manager employed by Melana and deployed at another of its premises – FoodXchange@Admiralty – told Goh about her brother’s debts.

He offered her a loan, knowing that she was in charge of the operations at FoodXchange, and responsible for tenders there. Goh’s company was also the cleaning contractor for the premises.