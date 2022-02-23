Jail for chef who flouted stay-home rule and later tested Covid-19 positive

Despite having a medical certificate (MC) for an upper respiratory tract infection, a chef went out more than once during the Covid-19 pandemic, and tested positive for the coronavirus later.

Malaysian Lau Zhi Zhang, 24, was sentenced to five months' jail on Monday after pleading guilty to two counts of breaching the Infectious Diseases Act.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Benedict Teong told the court that Lau was a long-term visit pass holder working at Napoleon Food & Wine Bar in Telok Ayer.

In late March 2020, he developed a fever, cough and runny nose and went to a clinic on March 31. He was diagnosed with an upper respiratory tract infection and had a temperature of 37.7 deg C. He was given a five-day MC which required him to stay at home and was reminded by the doctor to do this.

After leaving the clinic, Lau had lunch at a nearby food centre and returned home.

The next day, he left his home to meet a colleague, Mr Benjamin Yip Lixian, to go to work together. Mr Yip was aware that Lau had an MC and told him not to go to work, but Lau said he was already on his way.

Lau worked from about 10.30am to 11pm in the workplace kitchen with Mr Yip before taking the train home. The following day, Lau developed a dry cough and lost his sense of taste.

He left his home again on April 3 to have lunch at a food centre. The next day, Lau and Mr Yip, who were both looking for new jobs, went for a job interview at another restaurant. After the interview, they took a taxi to Napoleon Food & Wine Bar.

Still on medical leave and not working that day, Lau went there to have a drink with Mr Yip. He told his colleague that he suspected he had Covid-19 when he developed the dry cough on April 2. Mr Yip advised him to do a swab test as soon as possible.

Lau went for a swab test on April 6 and was notified later that day that he had tested positive for Covid-19. The next day, he was taken by ambulance to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, where he was hospitalised until April 19.

For each charge under the Infectious Diseases Act, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000. A repeat offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $20,000.