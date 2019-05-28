Jail for BMW driver who clocked 177kmh during illegal race in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Despite a history of traffic offences including multiple counts of speeding, a man took part in an illegal race along Lim Chu Kang Road, clocking 177kmh on some stretches.

This is more than double the road's 70kmh limit.

Chua Dong Cheng, who runs a construction company, pleaded guilty on Tuesday (May 28) to one count each of illegal racing and dangerous driving by speeding.

Chua, 40, was sentenced to two weeks' jail and a fine of $2,500. He was also disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for 18 months.

According to court documents, he was racing against another BMW driver, 40-year-old Wan Tat Mun, whose case is still pending. Wan allegedly clocked 179kmh during the race.

Police have seized their vehicles and Deputy Public Prosecutor Jaime Pang said that the prosecution will be seeking the forfeiture of Chua's car at a later stage.

The two Singaporean men had agreed to race each other along Lim Chu Kang Road shortly after midnight on July 9, 2017.

The DPP said: "The vehicles were accelerating vigorously as the accused persons attempted to overtake each other to gain a lead in the race."

He said there were other motorists using the same road around 12.30am during the race.

The pair were eventually stopped by Traffic Police officers, who had been alerted to illegal racing activities along the road earlier that morning.

DPP Pang urged District Judge Ng Peng Hong to sentence Chua to two weeks' jail, stressing his history of traffic offences.

Chua's lawyers Josephus Tan and Cory Wong from Invictus Law Corporation pleaded for their client to be sentenced to not more than seven days' jail.

On Tuesday, Mr Wong told Judge Ng that the race involved "no money, no prize and no trophy" and was a "one-off event".

Chua is now out on bail of $15,000 and was ordered to surrender himself at the State Courts on June 10 to begin serving his sentence.

First-time offenders convicted of illegal racing can be jailed for up to six months and fined between $1,200 and $2,000.

Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to a year and fined between $2,000 and $3,000.