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Jail for auxiliary cop who caused bus to collide into barrier at Changi Airport T3, injuring 22

The accident, which occurred on May 21, 2024, injured several passengers and the bus captain, who sustained a nasal bone fracture.

SINGAPORE – An auxiliary cop who accidentally caused an Anti-Terrorism Vehicle Barrier (ATVB) to collide with a bus at Changi Airport Terminal 3 (T3) was jailed for eight weeks on Nov 25.

The accident injured several passengers, and the bus captain, who sustained a nasal bone fracture.

The bus was so badly damaged that it had to be scrapped.

Azfar Mustaqim Jasman, 26, pleaded guilty to a single charge of a negligent act causing grievous hurt.

The accident occurred on May 21, 2024, when the Singaporean was on duty as an ATVB controller at T3.

Court documents showed the bus captain was driving service 858 into the airport terminal at about 12.45pm.

After Azfar’s colleague conducted a security check on the bus, he signalled to Azfar that the vehicle could proceed.

The drop arm barrier was raised to allow the bus to move forward.

But Azfar leaned forward against the control panel with his left hand resting on it.

In doing so, he pressed a button which caused the ATVB to rise, resulting in the collision.

Investigations revealed no known faults with the ATVB. Standard operating procedures (SOPs) dictated that the control panel should be kept clear unless the ATVB had to be activated.

Azfar was trained to operate the ATVB and was aware of the SOP.

CCTV footage of the incident showed Azfar looking at the bus passing through the checkpoint instead of at the control panel, thus breaching the SOP.

A total of 22 people, including the bus captain, were taken to the hospital.

The bus captain suffered a nasal bone fracture and was given hospitalisation leave from May 21 to May 27, 2024.

Repair costs on the ATVB incurred by Changi Airport Group came up to more than $55,000.

The bus was extensively damaged and had to be scrapped, resulting in losses of over $236,000.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Salihin Salim sought a sentence of seven to 10 weeks’ jail for Azfar.

He said that as an ATVB controller, Azfar was entrusted to protect critical national infrastructure but had breached the SOP without any basis or justification.

The prosecutor highlighted that 22 people were injured from the incident, which also caused substantial financial consequences for Changi Airport Group and the bus company.

For a negligent act causing grievous hurt, an offender can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $5,000, or both.