Jail for account manager who misappropriated over $1.3m

An account manager misappropriated more than $1.3 million of her employers' money in 2019 after scammers duped her into believing that she had to transfer cash to receive parcels which purportedly contained items such as branded goods and jewellery.

Liew Bee Yee embezzled the cash from the companies, McCoy and iConnexion Asia, on 33 occasions over three months from August to October that year.

The 43-year-old Singaporean was sentenced to six years in jail yesterday after pleading guilty to one count of criminal breach of trust.

The Straits Times understands that she is no longer working for the two related firms, which deal with electronic components.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Emily Koh said that in 2019, Liew met someone online known only as "Benjamin" and the pair started chatting on the messaging platform WhatsApp.

Benjamin, who claimed to be a pilot, told Liew on Aug 23 that year that she would receive from him a parcel from Paris containing gifts and cash.

The DPP added: "Benjamin gave the accused a tracking number, telling her that there was cash inside, which would be enough for her to pay for the taxes to receive the said parcel."

A man known only as "Kian" contacted Liew three days later and he claimed to be from a firm called Open Wings Global Express Service.

Kian told her that she had a parcel from Benjamin and asked her to make payment as it was "overweight".

She then withdrew $3,600 of her own savings and deposited the money in Kian's bank account. Soon after, Benjamin told her that she would receive a parcel containing €370,000 (S$593,000) in cash.

The scammers continued to ask Liew for more cash following this incident and she decided to make use of her employers' monies to pay them.

Her offences came to light in September 2019 when one of her superiors received a call from Western Union asking for repayments for credit drawn by iConnexion Asia. He told the money transfer firm that his firm had not borrowed any money and asked Liew to look into the matter.

The director received another call from Western Union the following month and was told that the monies had been transferred to Liew's personal bank account.

She finally came clean when confronted and the director lodged a police report on Oct 14, 2019.

Liew has since made partial restitution of $170,000 and the authorities have seized more than $32,000 in total from Kian's bank accounts. Kian's identity was not stated in court.