Jail for 2 men with paedophilic disorders who molested young girls in separate incidents

SINGAPORE - Two men who were found to have paedophilic disorders were sent to jail on Monday (Feb 10) for molesting young girls in separate incidents.

One of the men was sentenced to five years' jail with six strokes of the cane after pleading guilty to one count each of molesting his six-year-old god-daughter and committing an obscene act on the child.

The 36-year-old Singaporean cannot be named to protect her identity.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Colin Ng said the girl's father had entrusted the man to take care of his daughter. This included taking her home from school every day.

The offender and the girl were on their way home in 2015 when he felt the urge to urinate.

The pair were in a toilet for people with disabilities at Toa Payoh Hub when he became sexually aroused.

He asked his god-daughter to undress and she complied.

The man then used his mobile phone to snap pictures of her in the nude. One of the pictures showed her full body and face. He also molested the girl.

The DPP said: "Throughout the entire ordeal, the victim kept quiet as she did not comprehend the nature of the accused's actions.

The offender's then girlfriend was checking the contents of his laptop computer two years later when she spotted the three pictures.

He refused to delete them when she confronted him.

The 38-year-old woman then told the girl's parents about her discovery, but they did not believe her until the woman sent them the pictures.

The girl's father wanted to lodge a police report but dropped the idea when the offender begged him not to do so.

The offender's girlfriend finally alerted the police on Oct 6, 2017.

In the other case, Singaporean private-hire driver Lee Sun Fei, 55, was sentenced to three years and three months' jail for molesting a pair of six-year-old twin sisters.

Lee was walking near a playground at the south-western part of Singapore at around 6pm on Aug 3 last year when he spotted the girls.

He found the children, who were alone at the time, "cute and adorable".

He saw one of the girls adjusting her shorts and asked if she was feeling "itchy".

When she did not reply, he offered to take a look and carried her to a nearby staircase landing.

Her twin sister also tagged along and Lee molested the two girls soon after.

A 35-year-old domestic helper, who worked for the victims' neighbour, saw him carrying one of the girls and told her employer about what she had seen.

The employer, 32, alerted the girls' mother who made a police report at around 11.20pm that day. Lee was arrested two days later.

Offenders convicted of molesting a girl below 14 years old can be jailed for up to five years and fined or caned for each charge. Lee cannot be caned as he is over 50 years old.