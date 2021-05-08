Jail, fine for woman who claimed in viral video to be 'sovereign'

The woman who claimed she was a "sovereign" when told to wear a mask in public was sentenced to two weeks' jail and a $2,000 fine yesterday.

Paramjeet Kaur, 41, pleaded guilty to one charge each of failing to wear a mask over her nose and mouth while outside her residence, and for public nuisance.

Five other charges, including three for breaching Covid-19 regulations, were taken into consideration by District Judge Ronald Gwee during sentencing.

The judge backdated Kaur's jail term to May 5 last year, when she was remanded in the Institute of Mental Health for two weeks.

Kaur made headlines last May after she was caught on video not wearing a mask and engaging in a heated argument with passers-by at the Shunfu Mart hawker centre near Upper Thomson Road.

In the video clip, which went viral, she claimed that she was a "sovereign". "It means I have nothing to do with the police, it means I have no contract with the police. They have no say over me," she is heard saying in the clip.

A man, who is off-screen, responds: "This doesn't even make any sense. If you're a person in Singapore, you have to follow the rules of Singapore." But she replies: "That's the thing - I'm not a person, I'm 'we the people'."

On May 3 last year, Kaur went to Shunfu Mart to buy groceries.

When another woman confronted her for not wearing a mask, she retorted that she need not do so as she was not sick.

An argument then erupted between the two women, with other individuals gathering at the scene.

"The witnesses saw that the accused was not wearing a mask, shouting loudly and behaving in a defiant manner," said Deputy Public Prosecutor V. Jesudevan.

Kaur also began filming the people present with her mobile phone, and refused to don a mask when offered one.

She was arrested the next day, and was charged on May 5.

Last May, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said in a Facebook post that he had checked what Kaur might have meant by claiming to be "sovereign". He said: "There is a movement in the United States, and adherents to that movement, (broadly speaking) reject government, reject the police and any kind of authority."

Yesterday, Kaur's lawyers Kertar Singh and Mohamed Arshad said their client thought that wearing a mask would hinder her ability to breathe normally or comfortably, and that she did not need to wear one since she was not sick.