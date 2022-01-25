Jail, fine for repeat offender who verbally abused public service officers

A man who was sentenced to three weeks' jail last April after he verbally abused a public servant continued committing similar offences just months later following his release.

On three separate occasions between September and November last year, Chandrasegaran Raman yelled vulgarities at an auxiliary police officer, a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) sergeant and an SBS Transit station master. He also uttered a racial slur at the sergeant.

He also committed other offences after his earlier release, including failing to wear a mask properly while boarding a public bus.

The 54-year-old Singaporean was yesterday sentenced to 12 weeks' jail and a fine of $2,000. He pleaded guilty to six charges including three counts of harassment.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Gabriel Choong said that on Aug 22 last year, Chandrasegaran was seen wearing a mask below his chin while boarding bus service 21. He complied when the driver asked him to wear it properly.

The DPP said: "The accused then began speaking incoherently to the victim. The victim attempted to converse with him, but subsequently decided to call the SBS Transit Control Centre for assistance which, in turn, called the police.

The following month, he was consuming beer alone when he developed chest pains. An ambulance took him to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) where he became uncooperative with staff and repeatedly asked them to release him so he could go for a smoke. They allowed him to leave around 2am.

An auxiliary police officer was escorting him to a drop-off point when Chandrasegaran abused him with vulgar language.

On Oct 31 last year, Chandrasegaran was drunk when he went to a police post in Jalan Bukit Merah and complained of chest pains. An SCDF sergeant arrived around 11pm and Chandrasegaran insisted on going to Tan Tock Seng Hospital even though SGH was nearer. He later verbally abused the officer, using vulgar language.

Two days later, an intoxicated Chandrasegaran approached a station master at Farrer Park MRT station and claimed that he had misplaced his mobile phone in a taxi.

DPP Choong told the court: "The accused was unable to describe the taxi and insisted that the victim call the investigation officer in charge of the accused's earlier offences. The victim suggested that he go to a police station."

Chandrasegaran scolded the man and directed an obscene word at him. The victim alerted the police and Chandrasegaran was charged in court later.