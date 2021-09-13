Jail, fine for man who verbally abused bus driver, harassed uncle

A bus passenger flew into a rage and hurled vulgarities when the driver reminded him to wear his mask properly.

And in an unrelated incident, Keith Lim Chin Han armed himself with a knife and went to his uncle's home to create a ruckus following a tiff.

Last Friday, Lim, 40, was sentenced to 26 weeks' jail and fined $3,000.

He pleaded guilty to one count each of harassment and being in possession of a knife. The Singaporean also admitted to three counts of cheating involving nearly $7,000.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sunil Nair said Lim was on board bus service 21 on Aug 26 last year when the driver, Mr Yong Tze Fei, 32, noticed that Lim's mask was not covering his nose and mouth.

When approached, Lim became angry and verbally abused the Malaysian.

Court documents do not disclose what happened next.

Lim created a scene again on May 24 this year when he failed to contact his mother.

He went to his uncle's home, assuming that the 73-year-old man was on good terms with her.

His uncle, Mr Teo Kim Soo, told Lim that he could not help him, as he was not close to the woman.

Lim felt that Mr Teo was lying and the two got into an argument.

Lim went to a nearby coffee shop to down some beer. He was drunk when he hatched a plan to hurt himself to show Mr Teo that he was "serious" about the matter.

Lim bought a knife from a supermarket and returned to the elderly man's flat.

DPP Nair told the court: "Arriving at about 11pm, the accused banged on the complainant's door and shouted loudly. The accused damaged the window louvres of the complainant's house while trying to force them open.

"He also cut himself on his hand with the knife, intending to show his injury to the complainant. The complainant refused to come out and instead called the police."

Lim threatened to jump from the sixth storey of his uncle's block when two officers arrived shortly after midnight on May 25.

He ran away but was arrested later that day.

In an unrelated case, he also cheated three people of nearly $7,000 earlier this year.

On separate occasions, he duped the people into believing that he was selling items including a Rolex watch on online platform Carousell, even though he did not have them.