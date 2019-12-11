Jail, fine for man who cheated HDB residents

A man who ran a renovation firm and posed as an HDB-approved contractor before misleading residents into engaging his services has been jailed and fined.

Gary Lau targeted 15 people, including seven senior citizens, from March last year to March this year, and cheated 10 of them of $1,860. He attempted to cheat the remaining five people, a district court heard yesterday.

The Singaporean conducted so-called inspections of his victims' flats, then convinced them that patching works had to be carried out on the walls or ceilings. He would then collect cash deposits or full payments from them.

Lau used to own a company called Home Patching Contractor before transferring its ownership to a woman in November last year. He currently owns a firm called Teamwork General Contractor.

Some home owners later realised that he was not a contractor approved by the Housing Board and tried to get back their deposits.

He rebuffed most of them by pointing out that the invoices he had issued stated that deposits collected were non-refundable.

Lau, 56, was yesterday sentenced to six months' jail and a fine of $2,400.

He pleaded guilty to four cheating charges involving $1,050, as well as one count each of assault and harassment.

Twelve other charges, mainly for cheating offences involving the remaining amount, were considered during sentencing.

In one incident, Lau knocked on the door of 84-year-old Madam Kuang Hong Siang's flat at around 8pm on Nov 1 last year and flashed his company pass to her, claiming to be an HDB-approved contractor.

She allowed him in, and after he did a cursory check of her flat's ceiling, Lau said that it needed patching works.

Believing him, Madam Kuang handed him $500 in cash and he gave her an invoice before leaving.

He tried to pull a similar stunt on March 22 this year, when he knocked on the door of Mr Vernon Low's flat. When Mr Low, 72, told him to leave, Lau went to a neighbouring unit and approached 78-year-old Mr Tee Chiong Lam.

From inside his flat, Mr Low suggested that Mr Tee discuss the matter with his son first.

Lau, who flew into a rage when he heard this, hurled vulgarities at Mr Low and spat at him through the gate.

Mr Low got out of his flat and chased after Lau, who rained punches on the older man as they were reaching the ground floor.

Mr Low managed to block most of punches and Lau left the scene.

He was arrested on April 1.