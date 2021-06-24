Jail, fine for man who caused grievous hurt to cop by negligent driving

A man was speeding in a car in the Kampong Java Tunnel of the Central Expressway (CTE) after a drinking session when a Traffic Police officer spotted the vehicle and followed it on his motorcycle.

The car was going at a speed of 135kmh even though the limit is 80kmh.

The court heard that Wong Choon Yong, now 37, braked abruptly in the middle of a slip road towards Buyong Road, near Orchard Road.

As a result, Staff Sergeant Amir Muhammad Abdul Hamid, who was trailing about two car lengths behind, had to brake hard to avoid a crash.

The officer fell off his vehicle and fractured his left wrist.

Wong, a Singaporean, was sentenced yesterday to three weeks' jail and a fine of $1,500.

After a trial, District Judge Edgar Foo had earlier found him guilty of speeding and causing grievous hurt to Staff Sgt Amir by negligent driving.

Wong still has pending charges for other offences, including drink-driving, and these will be dealt with at a later date.

He is said to have had not less than 67 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath that day. This is nearly double the limit of 35mcg.

In her submissions, Deputy Public Prosecutor Phoebe Tan said that Wong had earlier gone for a drinking session at Balmoral Plaza in Bukit Timah Road.

Wong was driving along the CTE to go to a Clarke Quay nightspot at around 3.20am on Aug 9, 2018, when Staff Sgt Amir noticed that his car was travelling faster than the other vehicles.

The officer was riding behind the car when it suddenly stopped in the slip road.

Staff Sgt Amir, who fell off his motorcycle, later went to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he was diagnosed with a fractured left wrist. He was then given 60 days of hospitalisation leave.

The DPP said: "Despite having undergone surgery, (he) is now no longer able to carry heavy objects or pull heavy objects. Further, he is unable to fully extend his left wrist.

"In addition, he is unable to ride his Traffic Police motorcycle for more than 30 minutes due to pain, weakness and tremors in his left hand."

During the trial, Wong, who is represented by lawyer Wee Hong Shern, claimed that he was not travelling at 135kmh along the CTE that morning.

The DPP added: "The accused sought to blame (Staff Sgt Amir) for the accident, claiming that the accident was a result of (the officer's) lack of control and care of his motorcycle that is expected of a reasonable rider."

Yesterday, the court heard that Wong intends to appeal against his conviction and sentence.

For causing grievous hurt by negligent driving, an offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.

Shaffiq Alkhatib