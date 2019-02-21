Jail, fine for illegal moneylender

A former construction surveyor whose one-man moneylending racket was uncovered during a routine police check has been jailed for 31/2 years and fined $450,000.

Malaysian Looi Teck Hock had been running the business since 2006, but was caught in 2017 when officers screened him at Hougang MRT station and found four bank cards belonging to other men.

Looi, a permanent resident, was arrested after failing to account for how he ended up with the cards.

He was later charged with 122 counts of carrying on an unlicensed moneylending business involving at least 83 debtors. The Straits Times understands that this was the most number of charges and debtors for a one-man operation.

Looi, 47, pleaded guilty to 15 of the charges and the remaining 107 were considered during sentencing.

The scale of the offence was "virtually unprecedented", said District Judge Marvin Bay yesterday.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Dwayne Lum told the court that Looi began moneylending in 2006 while working as a construction surveyor. He initially targeted Thai and Indian construction workers at his company. As the business grew, he would tell them to inform other foreign workers about his services.

DPP Lum said: "The accused would loan money to these foreign workers in cash by hand or via fund transfer. The accused would charge an interest of 10 per cent per month. The debtors would be expected to pay... until the principal loan amount was cleared."

Looi made his customers surrender their ATM cards and PINs (personal identification numbers). He would withdraw the repayment amount when the workers received their salaries in their accounts. After deducting the amounts owed, Looi gave the debtors the rest of their pay.

Looi was retrenched in 2015 but did not bother searching for a job as he regarded his unlicensed moneylending as an "easy profit-making business idea".

The business gradually grew and by the time he was arrested on Aug 10, 2017, he was making annual profits of $30,000 to $40,000, or about $3,000 a month.

Judge Bay said yesterday that Looi had "exploited a vulnerable class of persons". He added: "Looi's imposition of exorbitant... interest on relatively modest sums extended would keep these migrant workers in an extended state of penury and desperation."

First-time offenders convicted of carrying on an unlicensed moneylending business can be jailed for up to four years and fined between $30,000 and $300,000 for each charge.

Looi will have to spend an additional 11 months and a week in jail if he is unable to pay the $450,000 fine.