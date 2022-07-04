Jail, fine for 2 brothers linked to companies involved in possible money-laundering activities

SINGAPORE - In exchange for cash, two brothers agreed to become directors of companies involved in possible money-laundering activities.

Singaporeans Heng Boon Liang and Heng Joo Keng were also told to falsely present themselves as the ultimate beneficial owners of the firms.

The two brothers pleaded guilty on Monday (July 4) to multiple counts of cheating as well as offences under the Companies Act.

Heng Boon Liang, 54, was sentenced to 18 days' jail and a fine of $18,600. He will have to spend an additional 57 days behind bars if he is unable to pay the amount.

Heng Joo Keng, 46, was jailed for 10 days and fined $4,500.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Magdalene Huang and Tan Zhi Hao stated in court documents that investigations into the possible money-laundering offences are still ongoing.

Defence lawyer Diana Ngiam, who represented the siblings, told the court that her clients "had no knowledge of anything illicit happening".

On Monday, the prosecutors said that two Russian men were allegedly linked to the case.

One of them, Anton Kritskiy, 37, was the ultimate beneficial owner of the seven firms, the court heard. He has since absconded from Singapore and a warrant of arrest has been issued against him.

The other Russian, Singapore permanent resident Maxim Glazov, 57, incorporated five of the companies. He is expected to admit to his charges on July 28.

Ms Ngiam said Heng Boon Liang got to know him from friends and they have known each other for some 30 years.

The court heard that Glazov incorporated five companies here between Sept 7, 1994 and Nov 26, 2012. He was also the firms' director during this period.

The firms are: ASK Trading, JGHT Trading, MGHQ Import & Export, AMA Consultants and TB Logistics.

On or before June 26, 2014, Glazov approached Heng Boon Liang and asked him to be the firms' director.

DPP Huang said: "Maxim explained to (him) that he required a local resident director in name only, to fulfil the requirements imposed by the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority.

"(Heng Boon Liang) would assist Maxim in the operations of TB, and would have no involvement in the daily operations of the remaining four companies."