Jail, fine for 2 brothers at firms linked to suspected money-laundering activities

In exchange for cash, two brothers agreed to become directors of companies involved in possible money-laundering activities.

Singaporeans Heng Boon Liang and Heng Joo Keng were also told to falsely present themselves as the ultimate beneficial owners of the firms.

Both pleaded guilty yesterday to multiple counts of cheating as well as offences under the Companies Act.

Heng Boon Liang, 54, was sentenced to 18 days' jail and a fine of $18,600.

Heng Joo Keng, 46, was jailed for 10 days and fined $4,500.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Magdalene Huang and Tan Zhi Hao said in court papers that investigations into the possible money-laundering offences are still ongoing.

Defence lawyer Diana Ngiam, who represented the siblings, told the court that her clients "had no knowledge of anything illicit happening".

Yesterday, the prosecutors said that two Russian men were allegedly linked to the case.

One of them, Anton Kritskiy, 37, was the ultimate beneficial owner of the seven firms, the court heard. He has since absconded from Singapore and a warrant of arrest has been issued against him.

The other Russian, Singapore permanent resident Maxim Glazov, 57, incorporated five of the companies. He is expected to admit to his charges on July 28.

The court heard that Glazov incorporated five companies here between Sept 7, 1994 and Nov 26, 2012. He was also the firms' director during this period.

The firms are: ASK Trading, JGHT Trading, MGHQ Import & Export, AMA Consultants and TB Logistics.

On or before June 26, 2014, Glazov approached Heng Boon Liang and asked him to be the firms' director.

The Singaporean agreed to take on the role in return for a monthly salary of $3,000 and an additional sum of $2,000 per company per year.

Glazov then resigned as the director of the five firms and appointed the elder Heng in his place.

Despite these, the ultimate beneficial interest in the five firms continued to reside with Glazov.

On or before March 1, 2017, Glazov agreed to sell the five firms to Kritskiy, who became their ultimate beneficial owner around September that year.

Glazov later told the elder Heng to either open bank accounts or take over as the account holder for the firms' bank accounts in order to circumvent controls imposed by the banks.

Glaznov also instructed him to falsely present himself as the ultimate beneficial owner of the companies to the banks, the court heard.

In May 2017, Kritskiy needed a Singaporean to act as the local nominee director for two other firms, Gemini International Markets and Capricorn Global Trading.

He also needed a local to open bank accounts for these two firms on his behalf.

Glazov agreed to help him recruit a new nominee director and instructed Heng Boon Liang to find another Singaporean to take up the position.

Heng Boon Liang decided to rope in his younger brother, Heng Joo Keng.

The younger Heng agreed to assist his brother and the two Russians in circumventing controls imposed by the banks, by falsely presenting himself as the ultimate beneficial owner of Gemini or Capricorn.

He knew that Kritskiy was the ultimate beneficial owner of the two companies.

On his brother's instructions, Heng Joo Keng incorporated Gemini and Capricorn on May 25 and May 29, 2017, respectively. He also listed himself as the sole director and shareholder of each firm.

For his help, he was paid a commission of $2,000 per company per year.

For each cheating charge, an offender can be jailed for up to three years and fined.