Jail, caning for man who took part in 2014 robbery involving over $624,000

He was part of a group that robbed the manager of a money-changing business in 2014, and made off with more than $624,000 in cash.

David Mark Mari, now 41, and eight other men left Singapore for Malaysia after committing the heist that took place in the presence of their victim's two-year-old son.

David, who was paid $7,000 for taking part in the robbery, was later caught in Malaysia and sent back to Singapore on July 28 last year.

Yesterday, he was sentenced to seven years' jail and 12 strokes of the cane after he pleaded guilty to a robbery charge.

Most of his accomplices, who were then between 29 and 44 years old, were dealt with in court earlier. All of them were given jail terms with caning.

They are: Ravi Sandhira Sagaran, Vekneswaran Sekaran, Tachana Moorthy Peromal, Saravanak Kumar Karunanithy, Selvam Karupaya and Annadurai Raman.

The court case involving an eighth man, Baskaran Balakrishnan, now 39, is still pending. A ninth man, Sivaraam Monion, who was 29 then, is still at large.

Eight of the men are Malaysians, while Annadurai was a Singapore permanent resident at the time.

The victim was a 35-year-old Singapore permanent resident.

His father-in-law, who lived in Aljunied Crescent, was the director of the money-changing firm where he worked.

The court heard that some time around April 2014, some of the men jointly planned to commit robbery and make off with cash transported by the firm's couriers. Annadurai roped David in five months later.