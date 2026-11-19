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Jail, caning for man who shattered police complex glass door after quarrel with brother

The repeat offender later told investigators that he had flung the rock to vent his anger and frustration over the quarrel.

SINGAPORE – A man who was previously jailed for causing a ruckus while drunk will spend more time behind bars after getting intoxicated again in September and shattering a glass door at the Police Cantonment Complex.

In the current case, Saravanan Arulanandan Pillay argued with his younger brother after consuming an entire 700ml bottle of whisky. He then went to the complex and damaged the door by throwing a rock at it.

The repeat offender later told investigators that he had flung the rock to vent his anger and frustration over the quarrel.

On Nov 19, Saravanan, 44, was sentenced to six months’ jail and three strokes of the cane.

He had pleaded guilty to one count each of vandalism and causing annoyance to others while drunk in public.

Court documents stated that in August 2023, he got drunk, flipped a table and toppled three polling booths at an undisclosed polling station.

He was convicted in March 2024 and sentenced to four weeks’ jail.

Following his release, he was at home on Sept 15, 2026, when he drank the whisky and called his younger brother to talk about family matters.

An argument broke out, leaving Saravanan feeling angry and frustrated.

While intoxicated, he left home to calm down and wandered aimlessly.

He later picked up a rock near the Police Cantonment Complex, went to an entrance and threw it at the glass door twice.

When confronted by a nearby police officer, Saravanan said he wanted to “go to remand”.

He was arrested at around 11.30pm that day, and replacement works were estimated to cost more than $3,600.