Jail, caning for man who sexually assaulted daughter, 4

A 33-year-old man who showed pornographic videos to his four-year-old daughter before sexually assaulting her was sentenced yesterday to 15 years' jail and 15 strokes of the cane.

The man, estranged from the victim's mother, committed the sexual offences when the girl was staying with him on weekends between March and May in 2015, the High Court heard.

He pleaded guilty to one charge each of sexual assault by penetration and outrage of modesty. Five other charges, including three of showing obscene objects to a young person, were considered. The man cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the identity of the victim, who is now 10 years old.

After their marriage in December 2009, the man and his wife lived with his parents. The marriage broke down by 2013, and the victim's mother moved out with the girl, their only child.

The woman had custody of the child, but the girl stayed overnight with the man at his parents' flat on weekends.

He first sexually assaulted her in March 2015 in his room. He was watching a pornographic video on his phone and she asked what he was watching.

They went on to watch the video together, and after a scene of a man performing a sex act on a woman, he performed the same act on her.

"After the incident, the victim felt sad... and asked herself why the accused treated her in that way," Deputy Public Prosecutor Daphne Lim told the court.

The man continued to sexually abuse his daughter. Some time in April or May 2015, he showed her a scene of a woman performing oral sex and told her to "follow the video". The girl did as she was told.

Her mother then noted the girl was emotional and dull after her stayover. She questioned the girl, who revealed the abuse.

When confronted, the man admitted he had asked the girl to perform oral sex on him. He promised not to do it again and the woman decided not to make a police report.

The offences came to light in July 2019 when the woman sought help from a family service centre for the victim's behavioural issues.

During a meeting with the case worker, she revealed that the man had sexually assaulted the victim. She lodged a police report after being advised to do so, and the man was arrested.