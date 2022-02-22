Jail, caning for man who molested woman in Pasir Ris chalet rape case

The last man linked to a case in which a drunk woman was raped in a Pasir Ris chalet was yesterday sentenced to eight months' jail and two strokes of the cane.

While Yong Chun Hong, now 32, did not rape the unconscious victim, he molested her in a car while on their way to the chalet on Sept 17, 2018.

He had pleaded guilty last month to one count of molestation.

Yong was earlier given a discharge amounting to an acquittal over one charge of abetting the rape.

Yap Chun Chieh, 41, who raped the 24-year-old woman, was sentenced to 12 years and three months' jail with 10 strokes of the cane in March last year.

Tay Boon Huat, 29, who sexually assaulted the woman, was earlier sentenced to 10 years and three months' jail with five strokes of the cane.

Gan Soon Chai, 36, who filmed the incident on his phone, was jailed for 15 months and fined $20,800.

At the time of the incident, Yong was working as a manager at Club V5 Tycoon at Ming Arcade shopping mall in Cuscaden Road.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Ng Yiwen and Niranjan Ranjakunalan stated in court documents that the victim and her friends arrived at the nightspot at around 3.35am on Sept 17, 2018.

About two hours later, the woman's friends got into a drunken dispute outside Club V5 with another group of people.

The dispute was later resolved and her friends left the premises, leaving her behind.

The prosecutors had said: "In her intoxicated state, the victim returned to Club V5 (with people including Yong and Tay) and continued consuming alcohol with them."

At around 6.30am, Yong took the woman down to the first floor of Ming Arcade and handed her to Yap.

Yong and his friends were on their way to D'Resort @ Downtown East in Pasir Ris in a car when they spotted Yap and the woman at a taxi stand.

Yong then persuaded Yap to join them and the latter agreed.

Yong also pulled the woman by her arm into the car.

The group was travelling towards their destination when Yong molested her.

Yap later raped the woman while Tay sexually assaulted her.