Jail, caning for man who molested female barber during haircut

SINGAPORE - A man who molested a female barber twice as she was cutting his hair was sentenced on Monday (May 17) to 10 months' jail with three strokes of the cane.

Wilson Selvanson, 33, who was a welder at the time of his offences, had earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of outraging the 32-year-old woman's modesty.

Details about her identity and the barber shop cannot be revealed owing to a gag order.

Wilson had entered her workplace at around 7.40pm on Jan 2 and sat in a barber's chair about 20 minutes later.

The woman was cutting his hair when he asked her some personal questions such as her age.

He also asked if she could remove her mask as he wanted to see her face.

Wilson then slipped his hand into her jeans and touched her bare buttock.

He withdrew his hand when she told him to stop and instead of apologising, he asked her: "Is there a problem?"

The court heard that the terrified woman continued cutting his hair and minutes later, he molested her again.

She immediately backed away and pleaded for him to stop.

Soon after, Wilson paid her $6 for the haircut and asked for the woman's mobile phone number.

She refused to give it to him and instead, reported the matter to her supervisor.

For each count of molestation, an offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined or caned.