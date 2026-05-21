Jail, caning for man who breached treatment order, tried to rob teen, assaulted 4-year-old boy

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Jareau Tan Yang Han, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia, reoffended in 2025.

SINGAPORE – A man diagnosed with schizophrenia and placed under a mandatory treatment order (MTO) in 2024 for offences including mischief has been sentenced to jail and caning after breaching the order and reoffending.

Jareau Tan Yang Han, 26, was sentenced to two years and 12 weeks’ jail and six strokes of the cane on May 21.

Offenders issued an MTO have to undergo treatment to address their mental health conditions in lieu of time behind bars.

Despite this, Tan reoffended in February 2025 when he exposed himself and performed a sexual act in front of a male food delivery rider.

On Aug 7 that year, he tried but failed to rob a 17-year-old girl while kicking her chest and abdomen. He also assaulted a four-year-old boy later that day.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Dillon Kok, who noted that Tan was in a state of psychotic relapse at the time of his latest offences, urged the court on May 21 to sentence him to two years and 15 weeks’ jail, and six strokes of the cane.

DPP Kok said a psychiatrist’s view was that Tan was “not so psychotic” that he had entirely lost his sense of reason, memory and understanding.

Quoting the psychiatrist, the DPP added: “His schizophrenia would, accordingly, be regarded as having conferred only a partial contributory link to his offending behaviours at best.”

Before handing down the sentence, District Judge Eddy Tham said Tan had posed a danger to society, and can receive treatment when he is behind bars.

Tan had pleaded guilty to one count each of attempted robbery, assault and sexual exposure.

Without revealing details, DPP Kok said that in January 2024, Tan was placed on a two-year MTO for mischief and property-related offences.

He added that Tan’s criminal conduct took a “violent turn” in his latest string of offences.

One of the victims was a 39-year-old man who went to Tan’s home at around 4pm on Feb 18, 2025, to deliver some food.

Tan pulled down his own boxer shorts, exposed himself to the man and performed a sexual act.

The delivery rider, who was shocked and disgusted, made a police report the next day.

In an unrelated incident, Tan was at home at around 8pm on Aug 7, 2025, when he got into an argument with his mother after his request for an increase in allowance was turned down .

Agitated, he threw a microwave oven and a rice cooker onto the floor.

He then banged his head against a television set, causing the screen to crack.

DPP Kok said: “The accused’s mother picked up her phone and tried to call the police for assistance, but the accused saw this and tried to snatch her phone.

“She managed to escape and sought refuge at a neighbour’s house before calling the police.”

After Tan left his home, he repeatedly called the police, claiming that his mother had attacked him, causing him to bleed.

Shortly before 8.30pm, he arrived at a pavement in Marymount Road and decided to rob a 17-year-old girl, who was using her mobile phone while walking towards him.

He kicked her chest, causing her to fall backwards.

Tan then ordered the girl to hand over her phone and wallet, but she refused to comply.

The prosecutor told the court: “The accused tried grabbing the items out of her hands and the victim fought back.

“After a short struggle, the accused kicked (the girl) once more in her abdomen while she was lying on the ground, before running away empty-handed.”

The girl’s father later made a police report. She felt pain in her chest and abdominal areas, but declined medical treatment.

After the robbery attempt, Tan spotted a four-year-old boy in Bishan Street 24 later that evening.

Still feeling angry over the incidents involving his mother and the girl, Tan lifted the boy by the waist and threw him onto a grass patch.

After that, he kicked the boy’s chest and back multiple times before the child’s mother shouted at him.

Tan ran away, and the mother made a police report.

At KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, the boy was found to have injuries, including redness and scratches on his back. He was discharged the next day.

Tan was arrested on Aug 8, 2025, and has been in remand since then.