Jail, caning for man who attacked wife's suspected lover with others

Suspecting his estranged wife of having an extramarital affair, he tracked down the man he believed was involved with her and assaulted him.

After injuring the victim in the attack - which his wife's uncle, cousin, and the cousin's girlfriend took part in - the offender stripped him, took videos of his genitals and sent a clip to over 500 of the victim's contacts.

The offender, who cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victim's identity, was yesterday sentenced to three years' jail, four strokes of the cane and a $1,500 fine.

He had pleaded guilty earlier to one count each of voluntarily causing grievous hurt, distributing intimate recordings and acting in a disorderly manner.

The court heard that the offender, 40, and his wife, 37, were undergoing divorce proceedings at the time of the offences.

At around 10pm on Feb 7 last year, the group of four waited for the wife near her home as they suspected her of being unfaithful.

Court documents do not disclose if the wife was having an affair with the 37-year-old victim.

They spotted her entering the victim's car and tailed it in three vehicles. The husband and his wife's cousin decided to "trap" the man.

The cousin asked his girlfriend to record the incident, the court heard.

The husband and the cousin confronted the victim and rained blows on him. The wife's uncle joined the assault.

The husband used the victim's mobile phone to record the man's genitals, and sent a clip to more than 500 of the latter's contacts.

The police arrived 30 minutes later and arrested the group.

The victim suffered a minor head injury as a result of the attack, as well as fractures to his face and right collar bone. He was given 21 days of medical and hospitalisation leave.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jeremy Bin, who sought a sentence of at least 4½ years' jail and six strokes of the cane for the offender, said the victim was severely traumatised from the attack.

Defence lawyer Luke Netto said his client had initially wanted to gather evidence in order to gain custody of his children.

The offender will be appealing against his sentence.

The girlfriend of the wife's cousin was sentenced to a year's probation last Friday after pleading guilty to being part of a group to commit criminal intimidation.

The cases involving the wife's cousin and uncle are pending.

For voluntarily causing grievous hurt, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined or caned.