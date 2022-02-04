Jail, caning for man who acted as lookout in Jurong robbery

He was tasked with scouting a licensed moneylender shop to see if the coast was clear before an accomplice joined him in an armed robbery.

But Tusheintar Segaran, a Malaysian, did not follow through with the plan despite entering the shop on Nov 19, 2020. Instead, he became a lookout during the armed robbery later that day.

For his role in the $48,000 heist, the Singapore permanent resident, now 22, was sentenced to two years' jail and six strokes of the cane after pleading guilty to a robbery charge yesterday.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jonathan Lee said in court documents that Tusheintar, Karrtik Stalniraj and Kotta Kumar Jeswanth arrived in the vicinity of OT Credit in Jurong Gateway Road at noon.

The initial plan was for Tusheintar to enter and pretend to inquire about getting a loan using a birth certificate. He would then signal Jeswanth when the coast was clear.

Jeswanth would then enter the shop and commit the robbery with Tusheintar.

After entering the shop, Tusheintar did not follow through with the plan and left. Court papers did not reveal the reason for his change of mind.

The trio continued to observe the shop until about 4pm, when Karrtik decided he did not want to wait any longer. They then agreed to enter the shop together to commit the robbery.

Only one shop assistant - a 36-year-old woman - was there at the time. Jeswanth rushed towards her and pulled her hair with one hand while holding a karambit knife in the other.

DPP Lee said: "Jeswanth pointed the knife at the victim, told (her) not to shout and demanded that she throw cash into a grey haversack."

Karrtik searched the shop for more money while Tusheintar acted as a lookout at the entrance.

After the assistant placed the cash into the haversack, Jeswanth locked her in the office.

A few minutes after the men fled, the assistant was rescued by a woman from a neighbouring shop.

Jeswanth was convicted on Jan 20 last year and ordered to undergo reformative training.

Karrtik's case is at the pre-trial conference stage.

Samuel Devaraj