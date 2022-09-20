Jail, caning for groomsman who sexually assaulted bride

What started as a joyous occasion for a bride turned into a nightmare when a groomsman molested the woman in her bridal suite after the wedding dinner.

The man, who also sexually penetrated the woman, was on Monday sentenced to seven years' jail and six strokes of the cane.

In handing down the sentence, Principal District Judge Victor Yeo said there was a certain level of deception as the woman had initially thought that the person touching her was her husband.

Judge Yeo had earlier convicted the man, now aged 42, of one count each of molestation and sexually penetrating the woman without her consent. The offender, a friend of the groom, cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victim's identity.

The couple have since divorced, but the reason for the split was not mentioned in court.

In their submissions, Deputy Public Prosecutors Ng Yiwen and Goh Yong Ngee said alcohol was served at the wedding dinner in a downtown hotel in October 2016.

At 11pm after the dinner, the couple and their bridesmaids and groomsmen continued drinking in the living area in the bridal suite, which was separated from the bedroom by a sliding door.

At around 1am, the bride showered and went to sleep in the bedroom alone while the merry-making continued in the living area.

She later woke up and felt someone touching her chest, then performing a sexual act on her.

The prosecutors said she soon realised the touches were not the same as her husband's. They added: "While she could not see the face of the person in the darkness, she could tell that the face was much bigger than her husband's.

"She then asked the person in Mandarin, 'Who are you?' As (she) did not get a reply, she felt scared and left the room to look for (her husband)."

The prosecutors said she found her groom sleeping on a sofa in the living area and woke him up.

The offender then came out of the bedroom and left after the woman confronted him.

The groom later accompanied his wife to make a police report.

On Monday, defence lawyer Edmond Pereira said that the offender intends to appeal against his conviction and sentence. His bail was then set at $30,000.

For molestation, an offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined or caned.

For sexually penetrating a person without consent, an offender can be jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned.