Jail, caning for duo who molested Grab driver during ride

After a night of merrymaking, two friends boarded a private-hire car and ended up molesting the male driver.

During the trial, the Grab driver, 28, who cannot be named due to a gag order to protect his identity, told the court that during the ride, his two passengers - Neo Wei Meng and Goh Suet Hong - also directed inappropriate comments at him.

The victim testified that the men had told him they found him cute and that "God had sent them to pleasure him".

Yesterday, Goh, 40, was sentenced to a year's jail with two strokes of the cane, while Neo, 41, was sentenced to 14 months' jail with three strokes of the cane.

Magistrate Hairul Hakkim Kuthibutheen said that unlike Goh's charge, Neo's involved direct skin-to-skin contact with the victim's private parts.

Deputy Public Prosecutor David Menon earlier stated that before boarding the victim's car, Goh and Neo had gone to a nightspot called Ebar in Neil Road on the evening of Nov 11, 2018.

They then consumed alcoholic drinks. In the wee hours of the next day, Neo made a vehicle booking via Grab.

During the ride, Neo and Goh sat in the rear seat of the car and touched the victim's chest and genitals, the court heard.

DPP Menon told the court: "The victim did not consent to any of this contact. In fact, he repeatedly testified that he told Neo and Goh to stop on multiple occasions. They ignored him."

After his passengers alighted at their destinations, the victim filed a police report.

The court heard that the victim did not shout for help earlier as he was afraid that his two passengers might attack him if he did so.

The DPP also said that the victim did not flee the scene as he had to complete the trip to avoid getting his Grab account suspended. At the time, Grab was his only source of income.

Yesterday, defence lawyer Kalaithasan Karuppaya told the court that the two offenders intend to appeal against their convictions and sentences.

For molestation, an offender can be jailed for up to two years, fined or caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.