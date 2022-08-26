Jail, caning for duo who attacked man over alleged rape

Two friends, who were out on bail for other offences, attacked a man with a knife, a baton and a knuckleduster after the wife of one of the assailants accused the victim of raping her.

The attack was so vicious that the knuckleduster tore a chunk of flesh from the 29-year-old victim's head.

The victim, who was later found with injuries including multiple stab wounds and fractures to his left foot and right forearm, suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after the attack.

But yesterday, District Judge Eddy Tham said that the rape allegation was unproven and that "(there is) no room for vigilante justice here".

The woman's husband, Andre Chen Si'En, 32, was sentenced to eight years' jail with nine strokes of the cane after he pleaded guilty to two assault charges and one count of drug consumption.

The other assailant, Gervan Wong Jun Heng, 27, pleaded guilty to 14 charges, including assault, drug abuse and traffic offences.

Wong was yesterday sentenced to seven years, three months and 16 weeks' jail with six strokes of the cane.

He was also fined $2,400 and disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for two years.

Court documents did not disclose the reasons behind the rape allegation.

It was not mentioned if action will be taken against Chen's wife.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Huo Jiongrui said the victim, who was Chen's friend, did not know Wong.

On May 9, 2020, Chen received text messages from his wife, claiming that the victim had raped her the night before.

Chen then told Wong about the matter and the younger man agreed to accompany him to settle the matter with the victim.

At around 9pm, Chen contacted the victim and asked him out for drinks. Chen and Wong later picked him up near his home and the pair took him to Choa Chu Kang Cemetery at around 3am on May 10, 2020.

Chen asked the victim about the rape allegation but received what he thought were half-hearted replies from him.

Wong and Chen then assaulted him with the weapons.

After that, the attackers ordered the man to crawl back to a nearby car before Wong drove him home.

His mother called for emergency services when she saw him at the doorstep.

An ambulance took him to Singapore General Hospital and he was hospitalised until May 12 that year.