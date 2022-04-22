Jail, caning for condo security officer charged with extortion

A security officer at a condominium caught a couple leaving a handicap toilet together and threatened to have the Japanese man investigated for illegally entering the development.

Ganesan Gunasagaran, who was a senior security officer at the Seahill condominium in West Coast Crescent, also told the man he had reported to the police that the pair had sex, and that she was a student.

The Japanese woman was, in fact, 26 and a resident of the development.

Ganesan, 33, did this so he could get money from the man.

The security officer was arrested following the incident on Oct 19 last year.

Yesterday, he was sentenced to 27 months' jail and ordered to be given three strokes of the cane after pleading guilty to one charge of extortion.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Gabriel Choong said in court documents that the Japanese man, 29, had entered the toilet at about 11pm with the woman.

After leaving the toilet, the pair, who were both teachers, spent time talking near the bathroom.

Ganesan approached them and accused the man of trespassing, and claimed he had photographed the two of them leaving the toilet together.

DPP Choong said: "(Ganesan) insisted that the victim had committed 'serious offences' and the victim could go to jail for them."

Frightened, the man asked Ganesan to go somewhere else to talk but to allow the woman to return to her unit.

Ganesan agreed and the two men went to West Coast Park, where the guard continued telling the man that he had committed a serious offence and would be punished heavily.

He also told the victim not to worry as he could do something for him, intending to extort money from him.

Ganesan asked the man if he wanted to settle the matter, to which the man responded by asking if Ganesan wanted "tips".

Ganesan said he wanted $10,000 and claimed he was an undercover officer with the purported police licensing sector.

The Japanese man agreed to pay $2,000 first, and transfer the rest of the money within a week. He asked Ganesan to let him return home to secure the money and the guard agreed. While waiting for the money, Ganesan continued to threaten the man via multiple calls and text messages.

The victim subsequently lodged a police report, without giving Ganesan any money.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau arrested Ganesan on Oct 22 last year.