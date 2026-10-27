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Jail, caning for account mule who vandalised police toilet with vulgarity and anti-police slogan

Emirqhul Haqiem Mohamed Fadil was sentenced to six months’ jail and three strokes of the cane on Oct 27.

SINGAPORE - An account mule who vandalised a toilet at Ang Mo Kio Police Division Headquarters was sentenced to six months’ jail and three strokes of the cane on Oct 27.

Emirqhul Haqiem Mohamed Fadil, 24, was also fined $1,000.

He pleaded guilty in September to vandalism and selling a bank account that was later used for crime.

Another two charges for handing over the login details of the account and possessing obscene films were taken into consideration for sentencing.

According to court documents, Emirqhul gave an unknown person access to the bank account in May 2025, after which the account was used to launder the benefits of crime.

He was paid $1,000 for the account.

On May 7, 2025, while in the men’s toilet at Ang Mo Kio Police Division Headquarters, he used a red permanent marker to vandalise the cubicle wall.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Khong Zi-Wei said although there was no permanent damage, Emirqhul had inscribed derogatory words targeting the Singapore Police Force.

The words included an anti-police slogan and vulgarity.

The charge involving obscene films related to three such films found on his mobile phone while he was at Tanglin Police Division Headquarters on May 9, 2025.

The DPP noted that Emirqhul had previous convictions for drug offences in 2023 and 2025.

Asked if he had anything to say in mitigation, Emirqhul asked the court for electronic tagging instead and waiver of the fine.

After being sentenced, he said he would not pay the fine, and would serve an additional three days in jail.

For vandalism, he could have been jailed for up to three years, fined up to $2,000 and given eight strokes of the cane.