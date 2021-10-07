Jail and fine for man who assaulted ex-girlfriend by hitting, spitting at her

Twice, she was locked out of her home. At other times, her then boyfriend hit her and spat in her face.

The woman finally left the relationship in 2018 after months of abuse upon realising that "the emotional and physical exhaustion was no longer sustainable".

On Tuesday, her abuser was sentenced to seven weeks' jail and a fine of $5,400.

After a trial, District Judge Sarah Tan had earlier found the 41-year-old European man guilty of seven counts of assault and two of wrongful confinement.

He was also convicted of one count of using criminal force on the woman. However, he was acquitted of one count each of assault and molestation.

He cannot be identified owing to a gag order to protect his former girlfriend's identity. He committed the offences between May and August 2018.

The court heard that the couple first met in 2017 and became an item later that year. She moved in with the man in February 2018.

The abuse started on May 16, 2018 after the couple got into a tiff over issues linked to a swingers' party.

The woman went to the balcony of their home to smoke before realising he had secured a sliding door, locking her out. She re-entered their home only about an hour later, the court heard.

The couple got into another argument on June 20, 2018, in which he became agitated and called her names.

He also picked up a remote control and flung it at her face, hitting her lip.

The woman was later resting on a bed when he told her to leave the room.

When she refused, he grabbed her legs and yanked her off the bed. This caused the victim to fall, scrape her left elbow and hit the back of her head.

The couple got into another tiff on July 24, 2018. He told her he wanted to break up and spat at her. Soon after, he grabbed her ankles and dragged her. She fell and the back of her head struck the floor.

Later that evening, he grabbed her hair, pulled her to the main door and told her to get out.

The next day, she was in a bedroom when he took her laptop and used it to repeatedly hit her thighs.

On July 27, the pair were in a bedroom when he repeatedly hit her legs with his elbow and forearm.

The woman made a police report four days later but continued her relationship with the man.

On Aug 17 that year, the man used his jeans, which had a belt attached, to hit her face.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Chin Jincheng and Melina Chew said that on Aug 30, the woman went to a service yard near their home to smoke when the man locked her out. The door was unlocked only about 15 minutes later.

The court heard that she filed a second police report on Nov 23, 2018.

The man's bail was set at $20,000 and he was ordered to surrender himself at the State Courts today to begin serving his sentence.