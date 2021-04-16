ITE student made false report against ex-boyfriend after breaching curfew

A 20-year-old student who did not want to get in trouble for breaching her curfew made a police report against her former boyfriend, falsely claiming that he had assaulted her and forced her into a van.

Tharuna Thirunavukkarasu, a student at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College East, made up the story as she had been out drinking with friends on Jan 19 this year and did not want to end up in prison.

She pleaded guilty yesterday to making the false report with the intent of causing the police to investigate her former boyfriend.

At the time of the purported incident, Tharuna was supposed to comply with e-tagging and a curfew after being released under a reformative training supervision scheme. Details of the curfew were not mentioned in court documents.

She was sentenced in September 2018 to time in a reformative training centre for offences that were not stated in court documents.

Those in reformative training centres have to follow a strict regimen that includes foot drills and counselling.

On Jan 19, she breached her curfew while out drinking with friends in Telok Blangah. Afraid it would mean she could end up incarcerated again, Tharuna decided to make up a story.

On Jan 20, she told a police officer that between 4.30pm and 5.30pm the previous day, she was near the ITE College East bus stop when her former boyfriend slapped and punched her.

She claimed he then forced her into a silver van and continued assaulting her, before taking her to a block in Telok Blangah where he took her phone and wallet away.

In the report, she said she saw drugs and controlled weapons in the van.

She claimed that she was made to sit with her former boyfriend and his friends at the void deck of the block while they drank and that he had threatened to cut her e-tag if she tried to leave. Tharuna also claimed that she managed to escape only the next morning.

The police managed to track her former boyfriend down on the same day the report was made.

They learnt that he was not with her during the time of the alleged offences and that he had received video calls from Tharuna where she appeared to be drinking.

The police confronted her with the evidence on Jan 25 and she admitted to falsely accusing her former boyfriend, saying she was also angry with him over their break-up.

District Judge May Mesenas has called for a report to determine Tharuna's suitability for reformative training.

Tharuna has been remanded pending the report and is expected to be back in court for sentencing on May 6.

For making the false report, she could be jailed for up to two years, or fined, or both.