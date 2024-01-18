Iswaran charged 6 months after CPIB arrest: How the case unfolded

SINGAPORE – Former transport minister S. Iswaran was handed 27 charges on Jan 18, including for allegedly receiving tickets from property tycoon Ong Beng Seng to shows such as Harry Potter And The Cursed Child.
This comes six months after he was arrested by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) in 2023.
This is what we know so far:
May 29, 2023
The CPIB alerts Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to information concerning then Transport Minister S. Iswaran. The bureau came across the information while looking into a separate matter.
July 5
The CPIB director briefs PM Lee on the bureau’s findings and seeks to open formal investigations and to interview Iswaran.
July 6
PM Lee gives his approval for a formal investigation.
July 11
Mr Ong Beng Seng, founder and managing director of Hotel Properties Limited, is also arrested in relation to the case. Both men are released on bail.
July 12
CPIB releases a statement saying that Iswaran is “assisting with investigations”. The matter is made public for the first time.
PM Lee says in a separate statement that he had instructed Iswaran to take leave of absence until the CPIB investigation is completed. He announces that Senior Minister of State Chee Hong Tat will be Acting Minister for Transport.
In a doorstop interview, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong says the Government will be “upfront and transparent” and “will not sweep anything under the carpet” even if it is potentially embarrassing or damaging for the People’s Action Party and the Government. He also said that other MPs from West Coast GRC will cover Iswaran’s duties.
July 13
The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) says Iswaran will remain in Singapore during the probe and will have no access to any official resources and government buildings.
July 14
Hotel Properties Limited discloses Mr Ong’s arrest in a Singapore Exchange filing and says he is cooperating with CPIB to provide information on his interactions with Iswaran.
The company also says that Mr Ong will post bail of $100,000 and will travel overseas from July 14.
CPIB confirms Iswaran’s arrest.
July 18
Iswaran is seen leaving CPIB headquarters in Jalan Bukit Merah in the evening, some 10 hours after he was spotted entering the premises.
July 20
The PMO says PM Lee and DPM Wong did not disclose Iswaran’s arrest on July 12 as revealing such information is CPIB’s decision to make.
Online blog Political Sophistry is asked to put up a correction notice under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act for falsely claiming that Iswaran’s arrest was intentionally concealed because it was “politically embarrassing”.
Aug 2
Parliament discusses the CPIB probe. PM Lee makes a ministerial statement and tells the House that Iswaran’s monthly pay was reduced to $8,500 when he was interdicted.
Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing answers MPs questions on the matter. He says CPIB did not initially announce the arrest as it wanted first to establish more facts of the case, including hearing Iswaran’s side of the story.
Sept 19
Parliament debates a motion by Progress Singapore Party Non-Constituency MP Hazel Poa to suspend Iswaran. MPs reject the motion and vote to consider the matter when there is an outcome from the corruption probe.
Jan 8, 2024
National Development Minister Desmond Lee says in an interview with The Straits Times and Lianhe Zaobao that the corruption probe into Iswaran was a “very worrying development” and has had a big impact on West Coast GRC.
Mr Lee, who is an MP in the GRC, says: “Since (the news broke) in July, we have been able to hold the team together, energise them to continue serving the ground with passion and dedication.”
Jan 9
Mr Chan tells Parliament the CPIB has completed its investigation into Iswaran and the matter was before the Attorney-General’s Chambers.
In a written reply to a parliamentary question, he says: “I understand that there is much public interest in this matter. I want to give my assurance that this case will be put through the due legal process.”
Jan 15
CPIB informs Iswaran that he will be charged and takes his statement.
Jan 16
Iswaran writes to PM Lee to inform him about the charges. He says he rejects the allegations and will focus on clearing his name. He also steps down as minister and MP and resigns from the People’s Action Party.
Jan 17
Iswaran writes to PM Lee again to say that he will return all that he received in ministerial salary and MP allowances since the start of the CPIB probe, although he has not been asked to do so.
He adds that he will not be seeking the return of the monies if he is acquitted.
PM Lee, in a letter, accepts Iswaran’s resignation and acknowledges the former minister’s decision to return his salary and allowances.
“It is essential that I deal with such matters rigorously in accordance with the law. It is the right thing to do. We must uphold the integrity of the party and the Government. I am sure you understand the importance of doing so. Singaporeans expect no less,” says PM Lee.
Jan 18
Iswaran is charged at the State Court. His resignations as transport minister and West Coast GRC MP are announced, with the PMO releasing letters between the former minister and PM Lee.