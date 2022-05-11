S'porean radicalised by online sermons detained

A 29-year-old Singaporean who was influenced by the teachings of a foreign radical preacher and believed he needed to use armed violence against "enemies" of Islam, was arrested last month under the Internal Security Act (ISA).

Radjev Lal Madan Lal, a mover at a logistics company, started down the path of radicalisation in 2013 after being introduced to the online sermons of Imran Hosein, who had been banned from entering Singapore in 2007 due to his radical preachings.

Radjev practised knifing techniques and was prepared to join the militant Taliban group in Afghanistan, the Internal Security Department said in a release yesterday. He was also willing to conduct an attack here or against Singapore's interests overseas, and had tried unsuccessfully to recruit and propagate his ideologies to family, friends and people online.