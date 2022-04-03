Instagram accounts hacked by scammers to lure followers

When Ms Michelle Ling realised her Instagram account had been hacked, her first worry was that it would be used by scammers to target her friends and followers.

The 25-year-old had recently come across a few cases of hacked Instagram accounts being used for scams and she feared right.

The project manager realised she could no longer access her Instagram account last Sunday night after receiving an e-mail informing her that the e-mail account linked to it had been changed.

When the hackers gained control of her account, they impersonated her and urged her 5,000 followers on Instagram to join an investment scheme, promising large sums of money.

"Screengrabs of what looked like transactions of $20,000 to my bank account were being posted on my page. They were fake of course, but I was so scared that my followers and friends would fall for the scam, thinking that it was me posting them," said Ms Ling.

This pushed Ms Ling to make a police report last Thursday.

In response to queries by The Sunday Times, the police confirmed a report was lodged and said investigations are ongoing.

Ms Ling used a second Instagram account that she created a few months ago to tell her friends and followers not to fall for the scam.

Many of her followers are also customers of her online skincare business, which she has been running for more than two years.

"Some 80 per cent of my customers are from Instagram and have made purchases via Instagram. So I tried to contact them using my second account to tell them I was hacked," said Ms Ling.

"I have seen other people's Instagram accounts hacked recently. I just did not expect something like this to happen to me too."