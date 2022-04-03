Instagram accounts hacked by scammers to lure followers

When Ms Michelle Ling realised her Instagram account had been hacked, her first worry was that it would be used by scammers to target her friends and followers.
The 25-year-old had recently come across a few cases of hacked Instagram accounts being used for scams and she feared right.
The project manager realised she could no longer access her Instagram account last Sunday night after receiving an e-mail informing her that the e-mail account linked to it had been changed.
When the hackers gained control of her account, they impersonated her and urged her 5,000 followers on Instagram to join an investment scheme, promising large sums of money.
"Screengrabs of what looked like transactions of $20,000 to my bank account were being posted on my page. They were fake of course, but I was so scared that my followers and friends would fall for the scam, thinking that it was me posting them," said Ms Ling.
This pushed Ms Ling to make a police report last Thursday.
In response to queries by The Sunday Times, the police confirmed a report was lodged and said investigations are ongoing.
Ms Ling used a second Instagram account that she created a few months ago to tell her friends and followers not to fall for the scam.
Many of her followers are also customers of her online skincare business, which she has been running for more than two years.
"Some 80 per cent of my customers are from Instagram and have made purchases via Instagram. So I tried to contact them using my second account to tell them I was hacked," said Ms Ling.
"I have seen other people's Instagram accounts hacked recently. I just did not expect something like this to happen to me too."
For Ms Valencia Law, it felt like deja vu when she found out her Instagram account was hacked on March 26 - the second time in two months.
When her account was hacked the first time, the 26-year-old administrative assistant managed to retrieve it as she was still logged in.
But this time, her password had been changed and she could not log in. Posing as her, the hackers wrote on her Instagram account that she had invested $1,200 and earned $22,000. Similarly, screengrabs of bogus bank transactions were attached to the posts.
The hackers also urged her 1,000 followers to join a giveaway, claiming that they would win $1,000 if they could identify the numbers shown in some photos posted.
Ms Law said: "I was afraid that some of my followers would fall for the scams, especially those who do not know me well enough."
Ms Law and Ms Ling were among three women ST spoke to whose Instagram accounts were hacked and used by scammers in the past two weeks.
The third was an 18-year-old student, who wanted to be known only as Elizabeth. Her account was hacked on March 20. She said scammers used it to send private messages to her friends urging them to join an alleged giveaway.
All three women ST spoke to have filed reports with Instagram. As at yesterday, they have yet to recover their accounts.
Responding to queries from ST, a spokesman for Meta, which runs Instagram, said it has a zero-tolerance policy on scams on its services and will take immediate action to remove illegal activity as quickly as possible.
"We use a combination of technology, human review and user reports to find and remove violating content, and we encourage people to report suspicious content when they see it," said the spokesman.
She urged Instagram users to pick strong and unique passwords and to turn on two-factor authentication (2FA) in their settings.
"We're working hard to keep our community safe by educating users on tools and features they can use to protect themselves, and by investing in technology that stops bad actors," she added.