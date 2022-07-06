Industry groups condemn assault of security officer

The Security Association Singapore (SAS) has condemned a "sickening incident of abuse" in which a security officer was allegedly assaulted by a man on Monday evening.

In a statement yesterday, the SAS said the alleged assailant did not have a mask on when he tried to enter Giant Hypermarket at Tampines Retail Park around 10.20pm on Monday.

Security officer Sures Perumal, 46, who was on duty at the main entrance of the building, told the man to put on a mask, or buy one from the Guardian pharmacy near the entrance if he did not have one. The man appeared to become unhappy and shouted vulgarities at Mr Sures before entering the building.

But after a short while, the man suddenly rushed out of the building and pushed Mr Sures while shouting vulgarities at him. He started shoving and punching Mr Sures, who did not retaliate.

It was only after staff from Giant Hypermarket and members of the public intervened that the man stopped his assault.

A four-minute video of the incident, which was captured by a security camera, showed members of the public keeping the assailant away from Mr Sures.

A police spokesman said a 57-year-old man has been apprehended under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act.

He will also be investigated for the offence of voluntarily causing hurt to a security officer.

The SAS said Mr Sures, who is employed by security agency TwinRock, suffered bruises and contusions from the attack.

"SAS strongly condemns this unnecessarily senseless and violent act of abuse against SO (security officer) Sures, who was merely carrying out his duties," it said.

Mr Terence Stahlmann, managing director of TwinRock, said Mr Sures is a responsible officer who has worked with the agency for more than six years.

"He is soft spoken and diligent," he said. "I cannot imagine why anyone would confront him and assault him in this way."

Mr Raj Joshua Thomas, president of the SAS and a Nominated Member of Parliament, had stronger words.

"This is yet another sickening incident of abuse against a security officer who was merely carrying out his duties," he said.

"Security officers play an integral role in ensuring our safety and security... We must have zero tolerance for any abuse of our officers."

Mr Thomas added that everyone has a responsibility to support and cooperate with security officers.

The Union of Security Employees (USE) also condemned the assault, calling it a "shocking and despicable attack".

Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Desmond Tan, who is the deputy secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress, posted about the incident on Facebook yesterday evening.

He said that representatives from USE had visited Mr Sures, who has a facial injury but is "doing OK".

The SAS said the incident on Monday happened in the same month as Security Officers' Day, which falls on July 24.

It said that in the light of this incident and other similar ones, a new Medal for Professionalism will be awarded at the inaugural Security Officers' Day Awards, recognising officers who have continued to maintain professionalism and carry out their duties in difficult situations.

"SAS and TwinRock will continue to render assistance to SO Sures," it added.

New penalties for abuse against security officers came into effect in May, enhancing penalties for offences by people who harass, assault or hurt security officers.

Under the new penalties, those who voluntarily cause hurt to a security officer may be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $10,000.

Security officers are encouraged to report incidents of abuse via the USE mobile application or call the police.