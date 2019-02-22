Indonesian man gets 6 weeks' jail for attempting to bribe ICA officer

SINGAPORE - An Indonesian man was sentenced to six weeks' jail on Friday (Feb 22) for attempting to bribe an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB), in a statement on Friday, said Marsari, 42, entered Singapore from Batam at the Singapore Cruise Centre on Feb 14. He was then detained by ICA officers for suspected passport tampering.

After more checks, an ICA officer told Marsari that he had committed an offence by giving an immigration officer a tampered passport.

Marsari replied by saying he wanted to go home. He then offered the officer $170, for ICA to let him go.

The ICA officer rejected the bribe, and the matter was reported to CPIB.

CPIB, in the statement, said Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption.

It said: "It is a serious offence to give bribes, or attempt to offer bribes to another individual or entity."

Those convicted of a corruption offence can be fined up to $100,000 or jailed up to five years, or both.

Members of the public can lodge corruption complaints and reports to CPIB, for instance, via e-mail at report@cpib.gov.sg and lodging an e-complaint at www.cpib.gov.sg.