Indonesian maid charged with murdering man, 73, in Bishan flat

A 49-year-old domestic helper was charged in court yesterday with murdering a 73-year-old man in a Bishan flat.

Court documents show that Sumiyati, an Indonesian who goes by one name, allegedly murdered Mr Low Hoon Cheong on Thursday between 4pm and 8.45pm.

The murder purportedly took place in a unit at Block 222 Bishan Street 23.

The police said on Friday that investigations showed that Sumiyati was employed in the victim's household.

They were alerted to the case at about 8.50pm on Thursday and found Mr Low motionless inside the residential unit. He was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

A neighbour, who has known the Low family for 30 years, said on Friday that Mr Low's wife had pleaded with her to go to her flat to check on her husband.

She found the man lying motionless on a mattress in the living room.

According to neighbours, the maid was hired by the family around two years ago to look after Mr Low, who used a wheelchair.

One of them said he needed a wheelchair after his health deteriorated in recent years.

If convicted, Sumiyati faces the death penalty.