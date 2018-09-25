ICA warns of fake visa application site

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has warned of a fake website that looks identical to the authority's visa application webpage.

ICA said yesterday that the phishing website is fraudulently obtaining visitors' visa reference numbers and travel document numbers. The fake site has the Web address http://mom-sg-gov.ml.

The authority said that access to the official ICA website remains unaffected and no data has been compromised. A police report about the fake website has also been lodged.

"ICA takes a serious view of such fake websites as they undermine public trust in our system and processes," it said.

"We will work to bring down the website and will continue to monitor it," it added.

Members of the public are advised to exercise caution so that they do not fall prey to such websites and to use only the authority's official website (www.ica.gov.sg) for all information and transaction needs concerning ICA matters.