ICA seizes 800 cartons of contraband cigarettes from roof of lorry at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE - The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) seized 800 cartons of contraband cigarettes from a Malaysia-registered lorry at the Woodlands Checkpoint on Saturday (Sept 22).

In a Facebook post on Monday, ICA said its officers found the lorry, which was carrying empty plastic cases, to be suspicious after it was scanned.

Further checks uncovered 800 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes concealed between the roof panels of the lorry.

The lone lorry driver was a 44-year-old Malaysian man.

ICA said the case has been referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

The authority added that it will continue to conduct security checks on passengers and vehicles at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle in undesirable people, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contrabands.