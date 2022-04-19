ICA officers seize 3,500 cartons of duty unpaid cigarettes at Tuas checkpoint

SINGAPORE - Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers thwarted an attempt to smuggle 3,500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes at Tuas checkpoint on April 14.

The cartons were hidden in the bowser tank of a Malaysia-registered lorry, typically used to contain large volumes of liquid.

ICA said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (April 19) that its officers noticed an anomaly when they scanned the truck.

After directing the truck for further checks, their suspicions were confirmed and the cigarettes were found.

The case was then referred to Singapore Customs, which led to the lorry driver being charged in court on Saturday.

Buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and GST Act.

If found guilty, offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and goods and services tax (GST) evaded and/or jailed for up to six years. Vehicles used in such offences can be forfeited.

The ICA also said that safeguarding Singapore's borders is one of their top priorities.

It added that similar concealment measures could have been used by terrorists to smuggle security items into Singapore.

"ICA will continue to conduct security checks to detect and deter smuggling attempts, to keep Singapore safe," it said.