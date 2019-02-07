ICA officers find 1,169 packets of chewing tobacco on motorcyclist at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE - A 50-year-old Malaysian man was caught with 1,169 packets of chewing tobacco at Woodlands Checkpoint on Thursday (Feb 7).

In a Facebook post, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said that the packets of chewing tobacco were found in the motorcycle carrier box, the rider's raincoat bag and haversack, and inside his shoes.

The man was stopped by ICA officers at the checkpoint before the sachets were discovered.

ICA has referred the case to the Health Sciences Authority.

"Our borders are our first line of defence in safeguarding Singapore's security," the authority said.

"The ICA will continue to conduct security checks on passengers and vehicles at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle in undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contraband."