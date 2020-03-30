ICA cancels passport of Singaporean man who flouted stay-home rules

The passport of a Singaporean man who flouted stay-home notice rules has been cancelled, in the first such action taken by the authorities against a citizen.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) yesterday said Mr Goh Illya Victor, 53, travelled from Singapore to Batam, Indonesia, on March 3.

About two weeks later, on March 19, he returned to Singapore via Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal and was served with the stay-home notice upon entry. But he went back to Indonesia that same day, despite the notice and warnings from ICA officers that he would breach the notice and could face penalties.

Those under the notice are not allowed to leave their homes for 14 days, or they can face a fine of up to $10,000 and/or be jailed for up to six months.

Last Tuesday, he returned to Singapore through the Singapore Cruise Centre and was issued a second notice.

ICA said Mr Goh displayed "irresponsible conduct" in not complying with the first notice and then returning to Singapore on Tuesday.

"In view of the wilful breach, ICA has cancelled his passport and referred the case to the Ministry of Health for investigation," it said in a statement.

This means that Mr Goh, without a valid passport, cannot leave the country. He remains a Singapore citizen.

He is the first citizen against whom ICA has taken such action.

Last month, a 45-year-old permanent resident was barred from re-entering Singapore and lost his residency after breaching stay-home rules.

Another permanent resident, film producer Mike Wiluan, had the validity of his re-entry permit shortened after he failed to declare that he had travelled recently to Indonesia.

All travellers from Asean countries have had to observe the stay-home notice from 11.59pm on March 16.

This was expanded to all countries and regions from March 20, and since Friday, all travellers entering Singapore have had to also submit a health and travel declaration before being cleared for entry.

Members of the public can report information on breaches of the stay-home notice at go.gov.sg/ reportshnbreach or on 6812 -5555.