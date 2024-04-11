I was told to scam Singaporeans: Bangladeshi man who was trafficked to scam compounds

SINGAPORE - Bangladeshi national Abdus Salam thought he had snared a high-paying IT job in Cambodia in 2022, and his family mortgaged their land to pay the recruitment fees.

Instead, he was forced to work as a scammer in Cambodia, and was held captive in three scam compounds over five months until he was rescued in September 2022.

Now home in Bangladesh, Mr Salam, 27, is a survivor empowerment officer with the Humanity Research Consultancy (HRC), supporting the repatriation of human trafficking victims held in scam compounds.

In March, he told The Straits Times over Zoom from Bangladesh that scammers recruit not only migrant workers – they advertise lucrative job offers to also lure the educated.

Non-profit organisation Global Anti-Scam Organisation (Gaso) told ST it helped to rescue Mr Salam from the scam compound. He has spoken to Time magazine about his experience as a human trafficking victim.

In early 2022, the engineering graduate accepted an IT job in Cambodia through a broker, who was a trusted childhood friend.

The job promised a US$1,000 (S$1,300) monthly salary, five times more than in Bangladesh. His parents mortgaged their land and raised about US$3,000 to pay the recruitment fees.

After his flight landed in Phnom Penh, Bangladeshi brokers took him to an office, where a man interviewed him for the job.

Then, he was sent on a nine-hour car ride to Long Bay in Dara Sakor, a special economic zone about 250km away from Phnom Penh with tourism projects owned by a Chinese conglomerate.

Long Bay was flagged as a scam compound in an August 2022 Al Jazeera report. Quoting police sources, it reported at least 50 people had been rescued from the area.

Mr Salam worked in a building beside a luxury casino hotel. His workplace resembled an office, complete with desktop computers and chairs.

Then, he was asked to create fake social media accounts.

Mr Salam said: “I was confused why I was creating fake accounts... so (I realised) this was fraud. You just have to obey all the orders because you are a slave, you have been sold to them.”

Those who did not comply or meet targets were tortured or even killed, he said.

He was ordered to contact hundreds of victims daily in pig-butchering scams – a type of scam in which scammers build relationships with victims and convince them to invest in bogus investment schemes.