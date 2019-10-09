I only wanted to scare her, says accused

He called her Princess Xiang Xiang, while her nickname for him was God of Food, because he loved eating.

He had never asked her to be his girlfriend, felt too "embarrassed" to hold her hand or kiss her, and his proposal of marriage was met with silence.

But cafeteria worker Boh Soon Ho, 51, considered 28-year-old Zhang Huaxiang to be his girlfriend because the nurse fed him popcorn at the movies and sought his opinion when he went with her to shop for clothes and undergarments.

When asked why he kept paying for her purchases, he replied: "Because as a man, I should be more generous."

Details about the relationship between the pair emerged when Boh took the stand for the first time yesterday in his ongoing trial for murdering the Chinese national.

He had admitted that he strangled her in a jealous rage in his rented bedroom in Circuit Road on March 21, 2016, after she told him about her relationships with other men. He then tried to have sex with her corpse.

Testifying through a Mandarin interpreter, Boh said that putting a towel around the victim's neck and crossing the ends "was a very natural thing to do" because he felt very angry and hurt by her revelations.

As his lawyer Eugene Thuraisingam took him through the sequence of events, Boh's constant refrain was: "I didn't think too much. It was a moment of impulse. I had no intention to kill her. I only wanted to scare her. I did not expect things to turn out this way."

At one point, Boh said: "I did not expect the towel to kill her."

When Mr Thuraisingam asked him how he felt as he was pulling the towel around the victim's neck, he replied: "I did so many things for her, I didn't expect her to treat me this way."

Boh added: "For many years, I bought her things and gave her money to gamble. Two men suddenly came into the picture and at that moment, I could not accept it."

Boh and Ms Zhang got to know each other some time in 2011 or 2012, while they were working part time at a staff cafeteria.

He regarded her as his girlfriend and paid whenever they went out for meals, shopping and gambling at casinos.

"I liked her too much, so I was willing to give her everything. I just felt happy when I went out with her."

Boh said he held her hand only once, in Chinatown during Chinese New Year because it was crowded.

In 2016, he suspected that she was seeing someone else and spied on her. On March 18, 2016, he saw her getting into a taxi with a man. "My mind was in a mess," he said.

Three days later, he invited her to his place for a steamboat lunch.

In the flat, she asked Boh for $1,000 to gamble, and called him "useless" when he told her he did not have so much money, said Boh.

He said he then asked for sex and kissed and touched her, but she told him he was crazy.

After some time, he asked her about the man who he had seen with her. She told Boh she had gone out with him several times.

Ms Zhang also revealed that her former boyfriend had come to visit her from China and that it was normal for them to be intimate.

Boh said he understood "being intimate" to mean that they had sex.

On hearing this, Boh said he began sweating and shaking in anger. He took a towel hanging on the door to wipe his sweat and said that, in a moment of impulse, he strangled her with it.

Boh said that after he fled to his home town Melaka, he tried to kill himself by jumping into a river, but backed out as it was too smelly.