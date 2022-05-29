'I lost everything': Housewife regrets not buying fire insurance

SINGAPORE - To escape an electrical fire that engulfed her second-storey Housing Board flat, Madam Norizan Abuhassan, 42, her husband and son jumped from her window.

The fire, which occurred on Feb 28 last year, destroyed the two-room flat in Block 22 Jalan Tenteram, in Whampoa, and personal belongings worth $6,000.

Madam Norizan, a patient service officer, said that when she moves into her new flat in Punggol in September, home insurance will be a must.

She said: "I took six to seven months to save the money needed for my small home-based business selling clothes because I was not working for nearly a year (as I was recovering from my injuries)."

She suffered a broken spine and twisted ankle after jumping from her flat, while her husband needed seven stitches on his right foot after losing his balance when landing.

"I got eight screws in my spine and three screws in my leg," she said.

Another home owner, Madam Sadiah Bahar, 51, lost $5,000 worth of personal belongings such as cabinets and a refrigerator when a fire broke out in her two-room flat in Ang Mo Kio in July 2019.

The family's personal mobility device was believed to have exploded due to overcharging.

Madam Sadiah, a housewife, said: "I lost everything in the fire, everything was gone. It is a lifetime regret."

She said she will buy home insurance when she moves into her new flat, also in Punggol, in December.

With the recent spate of fires this year, fire safety experts and insurance firms stress the importance of buying adequate home insurance.

This covers third-party liability damages to neighbours, renovation costs and protection for personal belongings in the unit.

The Housing Board (HDB) requires flat owners who have taken HDB loans to buy and renew HDB fire insurance for their homes as long as they have an outstanding loan.

But that covers only the cost of reinstating damaged internal structures and fixtures and areas built and provided by HDB. These include the exterior walls and windows of HDB flats.