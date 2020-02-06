'I didn't think it would happen to me'

When Tom (not his real name) received a message from someone he believed was a friend on Instagram, he failed to notice that her account username was different - by just one letter.

His trusting nature led him to share his credit card details with a scammer who cheated him of $400.

The 23-year-old chef had been contacted by a person who impersonated his friend on the social media platform on Jan 14, asking for his phone number.

The scammer claimed there was a "Lazada sale", and Tom received a "code" via SMS.

After forwarding the "code" to the scammer, Tom was told he had won a voucher. He was then asked for his credit card details. Not suspecting that something was amiss, Tom sent the scammer photos of his credit card as well as his one-time password.

He later discovered $400 had been withdrawn from his account. After contacting his friend via WhatsApp, he realised the Instagram account did not belong to her.

"I didn't notice that one letter in the username of the fake Instagram account was different," he said. "I also hadn't done much online shopping, so I didn't know how credit cards worked and didn't think much about sending her a photo of my card."

He added that he had heard about scams from others, but had never taken them seriously as he did not think it would happen to him. He has not been able to recover the money.

Police principal psychologist Carolyn Misir said most people believe that they would not be victims of scams due to an intrinsic optimism bias, that is, a tendency to believe that they are less likely than others to experience a negative event.

"This optimism bias is very healthy and normal for our day-to-day activities, but scammers prey on this," she added.

If a person receives an unsolicited phone call asking for anything, he should end the call first and verify the information, said Ms Misir.

"Call the police, a friend or family member, or go online to verify the person's claims."

Charmaine Ng