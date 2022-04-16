'I couldn't just stand there and let her die'

Restaurant workers who stopped a man from allegedly trying to kill a woman said they acted instinctively when they heard the woman screaming for help in the alley behind Zhong Hua Steamboat restaurant in Beach Road.

They were horrified to see her covered in blood while a man armed with a chopper continued to confront her.

Grabbing whatever they could, they threw plastic chairs and a metal sign stand at the assailant.

Mr Jackie Tee, 30, said he threw bins at the attacker.

"He was slashing the woman relentlessly and the first thing I thought to do was to help her."

The incident on Thursday happened outside a row of shops and restaurants in Beach Road at about 5.30pm.

Mr Tee was terrified but he knew that if he did not act, the woman could die.

"I couldn't just stand there and do nothing when her life was slipping away in front of us," he said.

Mr Tee added that the man tried to lunge at him with the chopper but, thankfully, a worker from Zhong Hua Steamboat threw chairs and heavy barbecue hot plates at the assailant to divert his attention.

Mr Tee's boss, Mr Leonard Shi, 41, owner of Samurai BBQ, also helped to ward off the assailant using a metal sign stand.

"There were more than 40 people gathered around but only about 10 people were trying to stop him," said Mr Shi.

"It's understandable, of course. He was carrying a chopper."

Samurai BBQ in Liang Seah Street is adjacent to Beach Road and about 50m from Zhong Hua Steamboat.

The brutal attack was caught on video, which shows staff from different restaurants confronting the attacker even as he brandished the chopper at them.

Mr Wei Chen Xiang, a worker at Zhong Hua Steamboat, said it was harrowing and visions of what happened came to mind when he turned up for work yesterday.

He had thrown plastic chairs at the man during the attack.

"There was a lot of blood everywhere... This is not something I will ever forget," said the 32-year-old.

The workers chased the assailant down an alley behind the row of restaurants and he was eventually Tasered by the police while inside Chong Qing (Origin) Steamboat, where the 41-year-old victim works at.

The eatery is next to Zhong Hua Steamboat, a restaurant at the corner of Beach Road and Liang Seah Street.

The men's actions were lauded online, with many praising their bravery.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Jeremy Ang, commander of Central Police Division, has also commended the men for intervening.

The police officers who cornered the attacker, who was still armed, were also praised for keeping their cool as they subdued him.

In a video, two officers could be seen warning the assailant before at least one of them fired his Taser.

As the man fell to the ground, the officers moved in to restrain him.

More than 10 police officers had responded to the attack which lasted about 10 minutes.

The 46-year-old suspect is said to be the husband of the victim.

She suffered multiple cuts in the assault.

Police said the suspect also slashed his wrists during the incident.

Both of them were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where The Straits Times understands the suspect is being held under armed guard.

Police had earlier said they were investigating the incident as attempted murder. The suspect will be charged today.

Those convicted can be jailed for life, or up to 20 years with a fine, or both.