Husband of victim charged with attempted murder

The husband of a woman who was viciously slashed with a chopper was charged in court yesterday with the attempted murder of his 41-year-old wife.

Cheng Guoyuan, 46, a Chinese national, appeared in court via video link from his hospital bed at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).

With an investigating officer next to him, Cheng remained still and silent, and only nodded when questioned by the judge.

It was heard that he had an operation in the morning for an injury.

Cheng will be remanded for psychiatric assessment after he is discharged from hospital and will return to court on May 6.

The incident last Thursday happened outside a row of shops and restaurants in Beach Road at about 5.30pm.

Videos of the incident show a woman begging for her life as the accused, wearing a black T-shirt and cap, hacks at her repeatedly with a chopper.

Kitchen staff threw plastic chairs, ladders, metal signposts and other nearby objects to stop him as he continued to confront the woman while armed with the chopper. About 10 workers, including two air-con technicians, were involved in trying to stop him.

Cheng retreated and is said to have cut his own wrists and neck during the incident. He was eventually tasered by the police in a restaurant in the area and arrested.

The victim and Cheng were taken to TTSH hospital soon after.

Restaurant staff interviewed by The Sunday Times on Friday said the victim worked at Chong Qing (Origin) Steamboat in Beach Road for about a year.

Those who knew the woman said the couple were estranged and had two children - a boy and a girl.

If convicted of attempted murder and hurt is caused, an offender can either be jailed for life and caned, or be jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned, or both.