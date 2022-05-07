How the case was handled

Some time in 2005: The man performs a sexual act on the first victim.

April to December 2007: The man performs a sexual act on a second victim.

Some time in 2009: The second victim confides in the sector leader of the order, who then counsels him and offers to bring the matter to the police, but the victim refuses. The offender admits to the allegations. He is suspended and prevented from returning to school.

June 2009: The man leaves Singapore to get treatment in the United States for six months. After his treatment, he is posted to a different country.

March 2020: He returns to Singapore to renew his missionary visa and is unable to return to his country of ministry due to the pandemic.

Some time in late 2020: His history is brought to the attention of the school board.

October 2020: Archbishop William Goh is informed and gives instructions to report the matter to the police. May 10, 2021: The chairman of the school board makes a police report.

Jan 18, 2022: The man is arrested.