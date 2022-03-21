How such offenders are taken to task under current laws

Amendments to the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes Act (CDSA) are scheduled to be made in the fourth quarter of this year.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said the aim of the changes is to lower the culpability of those accused, and hold individuals more accountable to transactions in their bank accounts.

Criminal lawyers The Straits Times spoke to said that under current laws, the offence is made out as long as there are reasonable grounds for the money mule to believe that he or she would be dealing with money derived from criminal conduct.

This means that the money mules can be convicted regardless of whether or not they knew that they were being used in a scam syndicate.

Under the CDSA, a person who enters an arrangement, "knowing or having reasonable grounds to believe" that the arrangement would allow another person to benefit from criminal conduct by helping him to conceal, remove from jurisdiction, transfer to nominees or otherwise, can be fined up to $500,000, jailed for up to 10 years, or both.

Aside from the CDSA, money mules can also be convicted of cheating as well as carrying on a business of providing a payment service without a licence under the Payment Services Act, among other laws.

The offence of carrying on a business of providing unlicensed cross-border money transfer services under the Payment Services Act carries a jail term of up to three years, a fine of up to $125,000, or both.

The offence of cheating carries a jail term that may extend to 10 years and a fine.