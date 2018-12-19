Housewife fined $2,200 for hurting pedestrian while riding e-scooter

SINGAPORE - A housewife was riding her e-scooter on a footpath when it hit a pedestrian, causing injuries, including a head wound that required stitches.

Rapiah Sari, 49, was fined $2,200 on Wednesday (Dec 19) after she pleaded guilty to causing hurt to Madam Chia Gek Sim by riding the e-scooter in a negligent manner on Nov 3 last year. The incident took place at around noon in Jurong West Avenue 5.

The impact of the collision caused Madam Chia, 55, who had just walked down a flight of stairs, to fall onto a grass patch while Rapiah was thrown off her e-scooter.

Court documents did not state the speed at which Rapiah was riding the e-scooter.

Madam Chia was taken by ambulance to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and discharged on Nov 11.

On Wednesday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Jason Chua urged District Judge Kenneth Yap to impose a fine of more than $2,000.

DPP Chua noted that Madam Chia's injuries were "not minor" as she also had a head wound.

He also said Rapiah should have taken greater care as she had been riding the e-scooter in a residential estate.

Defence lawyer Muhammad Imran Abdul Rahim pleaded for a lighter fine of $1,200, adding that the staircase was not easily seen from the footpath.

For causing injury by performing a negligent act, Rapiah could have been jailed for up to six months and fined up to $2,500.